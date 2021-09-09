Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,336 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Mimecast worth $8,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mimecast by 86.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 80.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $233,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 15,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,747.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 21,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,099,697.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,119. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,347 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MIME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.69.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $68.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.89, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Mimecast Limited has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $71.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.14 and a 200-day moving average of $50.28.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

