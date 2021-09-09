Mina (MINA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $336.49 Million

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded up 24.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $5.07 or 0.00010928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $336.49 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mina has traded 31.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00065035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00131047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00192375 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46,455.35 or 1.00194294 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,375.16 or 0.07279507 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $386.77 or 0.00834190 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 211,092,535 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

