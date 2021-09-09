Minereum (MNE) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Minereum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Minereum has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar. Minereum has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $24,077.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00060393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.02 or 0.00168285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000382 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum (CRYPTO:MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 13,212,902 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

