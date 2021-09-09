Mint Club Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mint Club has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Mint Club has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $14,568.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Mint Club

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

