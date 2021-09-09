Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) Price Reaches $176.10 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Mirrored Alibaba has a total market capitalization of $22.28 million and approximately $477,065.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored Alibaba has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can now be bought for about $176.10 or 0.00376868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00067837 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.62 or 0.00131862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00192585 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,637.15 or 0.99807471 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.69 or 0.07183607 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $402.99 or 0.00862443 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba Profile

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 126,521 coins. Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Alibaba is mirror.finance . Mirrored Alibaba’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Alibaba

