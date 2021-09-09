Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Price Tops $156.84 on Exchanges

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 9th. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for $156.84 or 0.00333773 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a total market capitalization of $26.77 million and approximately $132,440.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00062002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00134271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00190223 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,468.11 or 0.07380452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,241.68 or 0.98406601 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.94 or 0.00765992 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 170,658 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

