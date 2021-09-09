Misbloc Market Capitalization Achieves $23.30 Million (MSB)

Misbloc (CURRENCY:MSB) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last week, Misbloc has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. Misbloc has a total market capitalization of $23.30 million and approximately $9.57 million worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Misbloc coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Misbloc

Misbloc is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,469,939 coins. The official website for Misbloc is misblock.io . Misbloc’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544 . Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

Buying and Selling Misbloc

