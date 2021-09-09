Mist (MIST) Price Hits $0.0883

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last seven days, Mist has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. Mist has a total market cap of $4.98 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mist coin can currently be purchased for $0.0883 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00062447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.33 or 0.00175093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015007 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $346.75 or 0.00737433 BTC.

About Mist

Mist is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

