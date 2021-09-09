Mithril (MITH) Trading Down 15.5% Over Last Week

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. Mithril has a total market cap of $49.33 million and $13.37 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00018774 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.29 or 0.00440896 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001153 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000712 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

