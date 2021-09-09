Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 7,733 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

SNN stock opened at $37.95 on Thursday. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.80.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

SNN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

