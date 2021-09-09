Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,470 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,644 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Tapestry by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,249 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Tapestry by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,299 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.74.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $39.38 on Thursday. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

