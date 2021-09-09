Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,423 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 28,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,370,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,151,000 after purchasing an additional 31,530 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.38.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PWR opened at $115.71 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $116.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.50.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.23%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

