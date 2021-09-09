Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 107,438 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 49,267 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 894,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after buying an additional 277,726 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 47,832 shares during the period. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.07. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.77 and a quick ratio of 23.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BLDP. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

