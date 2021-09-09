Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth $1,703,000. Norinchukin Bank The acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $1,296,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $1,573,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 332.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 16,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN opened at $82.59 on Thursday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.09 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 2.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PENN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.67.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

