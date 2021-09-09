Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.50 Million Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65,906 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,710,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,311,000 after acquiring an additional 123,763 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,668,000 after acquiring an additional 271,972 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 977,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,076,000 after acquiring an additional 33,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 41.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,946,000 after acquiring an additional 285,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $181.58 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.43 and a fifty-two week high of $184.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.76, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.39.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.74%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.56.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.