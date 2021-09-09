Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2 Million Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $56,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 48.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 36.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 35.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 134.8% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 7.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.30.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $60.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.80. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. Research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.34%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

