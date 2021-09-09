Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 28.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 109.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 90,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACC stock opened at $51.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 734.39, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $52.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.76.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.95%.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ACC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

