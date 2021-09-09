Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,597 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthpoint LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 44,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.59.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 123.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

