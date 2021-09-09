Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 10,110 Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Futu by 520.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Futu by 258.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 30,363 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Futu in the second quarter worth $2,580,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Futu in the first quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Futu in the second quarter worth $4,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

FUTU opened at $108.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 1.23. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target for the company. BOCOM International raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

