Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading 4% Higher

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s stock price traded up 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $443.49 and last traded at $439.97. 73,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,459,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $422.90.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.21.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.33. The stock has a market cap of $181.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.53, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,066,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,259,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,973,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,000 shares of company stock worth $98,624,600 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 10.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 14.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

