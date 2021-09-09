Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.93.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $187.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $90.98 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.40.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

