Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Investment analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $297.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.25.

Molina Healthcare stock traded down $3.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $258.71. 314,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,075. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $151.40 and a 52-week high of $283.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. Analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

