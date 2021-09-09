Monero Classic Market Cap Hits $5.64 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded 32.7% lower against the US dollar. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $5.64 million and $2,578.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $263.86 or 0.00561526 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000153 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

