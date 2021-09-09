Monolith (TKN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,798.00

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Monolith coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. Monolith has a total market cap of $8.84 million and $1,798.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00062391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.99 or 0.00169206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00015546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00045326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,209,551 coins. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars.

