Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) PT Set at C$2.00 by Raymond James

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) has been given a C$2.00 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 198.51% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of CVE:MAU remained flat at $C$0.67 during trading on Thursday. 50,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,795. Montage Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.63 and a 1 year high of C$1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.78. The stock has a market cap of C$70.38 million and a PE ratio of -2.61.
About Montage Gold
