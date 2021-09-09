Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) PT Set at C$2.00 by Raymond James

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) has been given a C$2.00 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 198.51% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of CVE:MAU remained flat at $C$0.67 during trading on Thursday. 50,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,795. Montage Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.63 and a 1 year high of C$1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.78. The stock has a market cap of C$70.38 million and a PE ratio of -2.61.

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

