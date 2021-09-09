Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Trading 6.1% Higher

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) shares traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.62 and last traded at $55.41. 4,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 191,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on MEG shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, COO Joshua W. Lemaire purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.53 per share, with a total value of $89,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $139,639.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,865. 16.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

