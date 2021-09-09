MoonRadar Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,120.00 (MRF)

MoonRadar (CURRENCY:MRF) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. Over the last seven days, MoonRadar has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. MoonRadar has a total market capitalization of $268,964.63 and $4,120.00 worth of MoonRadar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonRadar coin can currently be bought for $0.0435 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MoonRadar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00065071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00133018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.79 or 0.00191289 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,404.74 or 0.07335139 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,455.00 or 1.00082065 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.13 or 0.00831877 BTC.

MoonRadar Profile

MoonRadar’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,178,105 coins. MoonRadar’s official Twitter account is @moonradarfin

Buying and Selling MoonRadar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonRadar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonRadar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonRadar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MoonRadar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonRadar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.