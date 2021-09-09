Morgan Stanley Acquires 60,531 Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 60,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of eMagin worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of eMagin during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of eMagin during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of eMagin by 11.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of eMagin during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of eMagin during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

EMAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.99 million, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.60. eMagin Co. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.41.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). eMagin had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 52.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that eMagin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 212,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $812,433.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 768,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,758.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 72,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $293,110.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,632,439.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 683,612 shares of company stock worth $2,723,169. Company insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

