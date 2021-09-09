Morgan Stanley Cuts Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target to $60.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.60. The company had a trading volume of 17,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,207. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Edison International by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

