Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up about 4.4% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 24.6% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 47,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 84.7% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,959,000 after acquiring an additional 30,432 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 21.3% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.62. 375,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,203,070. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $105.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MS has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.