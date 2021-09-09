Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 411,716 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $26,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031,544 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $327,957,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $264,248,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 265.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,965,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,271,000 after buying an additional 2,153,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 96.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,989,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,787,000 after buying an additional 1,953,808 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.35. The company had a trading volume of 324,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,203,070. The stock has a market cap of $190.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $105.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.16 and a 200 day moving average of $89.08.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

