Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) by 2,054.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,915 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.53% of Global X Southeast Asia ETF worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $762,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $517,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000.

Shares of ASEA stock opened at $14.39 on Thursday. Global X Southeast Asia ETF has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $15.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57.

