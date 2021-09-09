MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,286,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,015,000 after acquiring an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 28.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $81.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.09 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

