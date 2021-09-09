mStable USD Market Capitalization Hits $41.34 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002171 BTC on major exchanges. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.34 million and $81,091.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, mStable USD has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,339.60 or 0.99966147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00052708 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008425 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00068910 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007842 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000964 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006029 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

