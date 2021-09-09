mStable USD (MUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $41.38 Million

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.38 million and $98,388.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,695.02 or 0.99991715 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00060119 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008253 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00072343 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001151 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006276 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars.

