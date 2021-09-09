Multiplier Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 9th. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $55,370.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Multiplier has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00002594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00065600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00134482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.16 or 0.00191741 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,487.03 or 0.07415872 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,088.12 or 1.00142354 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.24 or 0.00778884 BTC.

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

