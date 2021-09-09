Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Murphy Oil in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MUR. TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

NYSE MUR opened at $19.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $25.97. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 763.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 796.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $203,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

