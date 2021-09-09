Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,456 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $5,401,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $24,300,702.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph Hakman sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $561,487.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.71.

ARE stock opened at $207.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.32. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $209.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

