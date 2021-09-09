Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,150 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Casella Waste Systems worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 22,536 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $749,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $1,463,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 164,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,062,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 39,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,945.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,883.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,475 shares of company stock worth $12,972,445 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

CWST opened at $74.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.91. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $75.96.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $215.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

