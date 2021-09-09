Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Blueprint Medicines worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,226,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,059,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,993,000 after acquiring an additional 76,457 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

BPMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.71.

In other news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $90,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,507.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $2,317,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,346 in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $95.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.67 and a 200 day moving average of $92.34. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $66.20 and a 12 month high of $125.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.57 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.