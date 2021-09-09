Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 358.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 523.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $147.04 on Thursday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.03 and a 1-year high of $159.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.37.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

