Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Bandwidth worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Bandwidth by 30.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 919,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,502,000 after acquiring an additional 214,783 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bandwidth by 420.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,060,000 after acquiring an additional 178,833 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the first quarter worth $15,268,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Bandwidth by 45.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 361,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,790,000 after buying an additional 113,489 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Bandwidth by 127.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 178,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

BAND stock opened at $109.26 on Thursday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.39 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.04, a P/E/G ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 0.42.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total value of $38,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at $451,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,572 shares of company stock valued at $203,543. 5.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.77.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

