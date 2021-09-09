Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $71.70 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.62.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.48%.

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

