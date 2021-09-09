Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Simulations Plus worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 284.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 63.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $433,299.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,430,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,925,220.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,455 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $586,505.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,443,657 shares in the company, valued at $209,251,808.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,656 shares of company stock worth $1,988,472. Insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $45.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.45 million, a PE ratio of 81.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.74. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.74 and a 12 month high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.