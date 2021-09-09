Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 90,733 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 720.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,733 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Callaway Golf worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter valued at $4,531,000. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter valued at $2,431,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 14,391 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter worth about $7,265,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 500,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 35,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ELY shares. Truist increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $27.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.10.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

