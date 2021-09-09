Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,652 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Kodiak Sciences worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 495.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth $73,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $95.91 on Thursday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a one year low of $48.21 and a one year high of $171.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.26 and its 200 day moving average is $99.35.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 53,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.11 per share, with a total value of $4,608,865.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 1,147 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $97,208.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,543,862.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 183,599 shares of company stock worth $16,026,858 and sold 21,997 shares worth $1,922,417. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

