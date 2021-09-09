Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,653 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Q2 worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Q2 by 936.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Q2 during the second quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Q2 by 647.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.78.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $4,360,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,296,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,931,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,769 shares of company stock worth $8,772,697 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QTWO stock opened at $88.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.31. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.90 and a twelve month high of $148.56. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

