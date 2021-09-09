Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,076 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Kemper worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kemper by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,196,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,225,000 after acquiring an additional 233,035 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 762.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after buying an additional 144,852 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,960,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,187,000 after acquiring an additional 102,888 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Kemper by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 245,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after buying an additional 87,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMPR. Raymond James dropped their price target on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

KMPR stock opened at $67.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.75. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Kemper’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

In other news, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,540,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,504.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

