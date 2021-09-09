Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,889 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of PNM Resources worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in PNM Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 20,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources stock opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average is $48.88. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $426.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.08 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.46%.

Separately, Argus cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

