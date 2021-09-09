Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,678 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after buying an additional 2,239,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $92,372,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $110.70 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $116.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.60.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

